Edith E. Olson (nee Mattson), age 109, of Brainerd, passed away on December 18, 2016.

She was a longtime resident of Excelsior, moving to Brainerd in 1997 after the death of husband, Walter.

She is survived by her daughter, Edie Johnston, of Hackensack, MN; daughter-in-law, RoseMary Mattson, of Little Falls, MN; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather on December 29 at Kline Funeral Home, Pine River, MN.