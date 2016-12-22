St. Louis Park students stand with Standing Rock (photos)

< >

Fourth-graders at Peter Hobart Elementary School pose with art they made to support the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s stand against the Dakota Access Pipeline project. The pipeline has prompted protests in North Dakota. Earlier this month, the Army Corps of Engineers announced federal officials would deny the final permits required to complete the pipeline and that an environmental impact review would study whether alternate routes could avoid a Missouri River crossing. The students learned about the pipeline in a class with teacher Rachel Horscht in an International Baccalaureate unit. The students conducted a bake sale at a concert that raised more than $500 to use for gift cards to support opposition to the pipeline. The students also wrote a petition signed by many of their classmates. (Submitted photo)