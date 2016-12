South Lake Minnetonka Community Calendar: Dec. 23-30

By Paige Kieffer

Friday, Dec. 23

SONICALLY SPEAKING CONCERT

When: 1-11 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

Saturday, Dec. 24

HANUKKAH STARTS

Sunday, Dec. 25

CHRISTMAS

Monday, Dec. 26

KWANZAA STARTS

MY PRESCHOOLER AND ME: PUPPET ESCAPADES

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

PRESCHOOL DROP-OFF: KITS AND CUBS

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

CREATURE FEATURES: AMPHIBIANS

When: 3-4:30 p.m.

Where: Lowry Nature Center, 7025 Victoria Dr., Victoria

Info: threeriversparks.org

EXCELSIOR

PLANNING

COMMISSION

MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.excelsior.mn.us

SHOREWOOD CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Hall

Info: ci.shorewood.mn.us

Tuesday, Dec. 27

CARD CRAFTERS

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

WOOD CRAFTERS

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

KNITTING GROUP

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BEADING

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

Wednesday, Dec. 28

LAKE MINNETONKA EXCELSIOR ROTARY CLUB

When: 7 a.m.

Where: Maynard’s

Info: lmerc.org

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

QUILTING GROUP

When: 9 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

MAHJONG

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

OPEN MIC NIGHT

When: 5-10 p.m.

Where: Excelsior Brewing Co.

Info: excelsiorbrew.com

LAKE MINNETONKA CONSERVATION

DISTRICT MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St E., Wayzata

Info: lmcd.org

Thursday, Dec. 29

BRIDGE

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

OPEN LATE

THURSDAY

When: 6-9 p.m.

Where: Downtown Excelsior

Info: excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

Friday, Dec. 30

DANCE FITNESS

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org

BINGO

When: 12:30 p.m.

Where: Southshore Center

Info: southshore-center.org