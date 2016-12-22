Skipper boys hope to change their luck

With a pair of close losses last week, the Minnetonka High boys hockey team took a rare dip below the .500 mark. Freshman defenseman Clay Hanus is one of the young players making an impact for the Minnetonka High boys hockey team. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Maple Grove edged the Skippers 2-1, and then the Skippers dropped a 4-1 decision at Hermantown for a 3-4-0 season record.

“I am happy with the way we’re playing, but we’re not finishing our chances,” said Minnetonka head coach Brian Urick. “The good news is we’re creating those chances, and at the same time we’re not giving up many goals.”

Goaltending has been a strength early in the season with both Matt Muller and Charlie Glockner playing well.

“Our defense is fine,” said Urick. “If we can continue to hold our opponents to two or three goals a game, we’ll be OK. On offense, we’re missing the net and hitting some pipes. We’ve been a little bit snakebit, but my feeling is, better now than in February.”

In the Maple Grove game, one of the goals Minnetonka allowed came at a 5-on-3 disadvantage. And in the Hermantown game, the score was 2-1 until the last minute and a half.

Muller made 38 stops on 40 shots and was clearly the Skippers’ No. 1 star for the evening. The No. 1 star for Maple Grove was also a goalie. Ethan Haider recorded the win by stopping 34 of 35 Minnetonka shots on net. Joey Molenaar scored Minnetonka’s lone goal.

The Minnetonka-Hermantown game was a shooting gallery on both sides. The Skippers finished the night with a 38-35 edge in shots on net.

“Hermantown’s top line was able to keep the puck in our end a lot of the time,” said Urick. “They are high-end players. Charlie [Glockner] stepped up and kept us in the game during the second period.”

Glockner finished with 31 saves on 33 shots. The last two Hermantown goals were shot into an empty net. Molenaar had Minnetonka’s goal on Grant Docter’s assist.

The Skippers are looking forward to playing in the Gold Division of the Schwan Cup tourney. All championship-round games will be played at the University of Minnesota’s Ridder Arena.

“Ridder is a great venue,” said Urick, whose team will play Centennial in a first-round contest at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. The next day, the Skippers will play either Wayzata or St. Thomas Academy.

Teams on the other side of the bracket include Lake Conference powers Edina and Eden Prairie, who will play Burnsville and Hill-Murray, respectively, in their first-round games.

The championship game is set for 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at Ridder.

