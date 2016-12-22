Ordinances – CITY OF TONKA BAY

ORDINANCE NO. 2016-05
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 402 BY AMENDING ANNUAL FEE SCHEDULE
The City Council of the City of Tonka Bay does ordain as follows:
Summary:
The ordinance amends Section 402 by amending annual fee schedule.
Effective Date:
The ordinance shall become effective upon its publication in the legal newspaper.
This published material is only a summary. The full text of the ordinance is available for review at Tonka Bay City Call, 4901 Manitou Road, Tonka Bay MN 55331.
Gerry De La Vega, Mayor
Attest: Lindy Crawford,
Clerk/Administrator
Published in the
Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor
December 22, 2016
634591