Office proposal could emerge if St. Louis Park does not approve Bridgewater development

If city leaders do not approve an alternative plan for the Bridgewater Bank redevelopment proposal, an owner of the site said a plan for a multistory office building could materialize instead of the residential plans.

Last October, the majority of St. Louis Park City Council members rejected a revised redevelopment plan that envisioned 163 residential units instead of 167 units but kept the proposal at six stories. Other changes included changing an access on Monterey Drive to an entrance-only driveway and adding a raised planter in the boulevard of Monterey Drive to discourage pedestrian crossings, according to a city staff report.

“The city council appreciated some of the changes that have been made, but they didn’t feel it had gone far enough in reducing the density of the project,” said Sean Walther, St. Louis Park’s planning and zoning supervisor.

Some council members pointed to the height of the building, while Mayor Jake Spano suggested cutting 10-15 units instead of four units.

Concerns related to the appearance of the area and traffic impacts also arose for council members.

Bridgewater plans

Dominum, the project developer, is working on alternatives to present to the council for approval, said Jerry Baack, president and CEO of Bridgewater Bank.

“Otherwise, they’re going to walk away from it,” Baack said. “We went to staff two-and-a-half years ago, and we’re no further along.”

The bank is a site owner and occupant of the existing building. If the plan progresses, the bank would be a part of the new building.

St. Louis Park’s Economic Development Authority owns a lot that would also be used for the redevelopment.

After a rug store moves out in January, the only tenant left in an existing building at the redevelopment site will be Woodstone Renovation, according to Baack.

“Everybody else has vacated,” he said. “They’ve all moved elsewhere. Most of them stayed in St. Louis Park.”

The bank proposal east of Excelsior and Grand has faced neighborhood opposition, but Baack noted a mixed-use project that includes a Fresh Thyme store west of Excelsior and Grand received council approval.

“That site has more density than we’re proposing, and that one went through,” Baack said. “Why they seem to have a problem with our site and why the council is not treating us equally is beyond me.”

He acknowledged that traffic is a concern at the Bridgewater site, which is across Monterey Drive from a busy Trader Joe’s grocery store.

“Obviously, everyone’s worried about traffic, and Trader Joe’s clearly drives a lot of traffic to that area,” Baack said.

However, he said the fact that Trader Joe’s is nearby “should have nothing to do with our site.”

He also said road construction on Highway 100 drove traffic volumes in the area.

If a mixed-use development does not gain city approval, Baack said, “We have another plan to put in a multistory office (building).”

He added, “That’s the way it’s zoned. So we have to put something in there. At some point, we have to redevelop that site. It can’t sit there as an empty strip mall for years. … It’s an ideal site for something.”

Developer’s view

Ron Mehl, a senior developer for Dominium, said his company has been “trying to address neighbors’ concerns as best we can and still have a viable project.”

Like Baack, he said he believed the highway project heightened the concerns of nearby residents.

“It was unfortunate timing when we came forward because I think traffic was at its all-time worst with freeways being shut down, and I think some of the neighbors were responding to that,” Mehl said.

The bank would take up a large part of the proposed development’s first floor. Because the business-oriented bank does not have weekend or evening hours, it would not drive traffic the way Trader Joe’s drives traffic, Mehl said.

“I think some of the design of this building, the users, actually impact the traffic much less than if someone did what it was initially zoned for, which would be a six-story office building,” Mehl said. “Something like that would have really high peak traffic with people coming and going in the evenings.”

Many neighbors have objected to the height of the mixed-use proposal, but Mehl pointed out that the current zoning for an office use would allow six stories.

“When we change the use to mixed-use development, that’s when it can be questioned, and I understand that,” Mehl said.

About Baack’s reference to another plan for an office building, Mehl said, “We want to move forward with this development with Bridgewater, but I completely understand his sentiment there, and if I were in his shoes, I’d be exploring the same thing.”

Fewer units but still six floors

Since the October council study session, Mehl said Dominium has redesigned the mixed-use proposal to bring the plan to 149 units.

“We started with 173, and that density is less than other developments, including recent ones that have been approved by the city council,” Mehl said. “We are doing what we can to reduce the units as much as we can.”

The redesigned plan still includes a ground floor of retail space with five floors of residential units.

“The one thing that’s hard is removing a floor,” Mehl said. “You lose so many units it’s financially unfeasible to move forward.”

The sixth floor would be stepped back so less of the top floor would be visible from Excelsior Boulevard, he said. The building would feel more like a five-story building when standing next to it, Mehl added.

The plan presented in October anticipated a tax-increment financing request of $4.5 million over 15 years. With tax-increment financing, new taxes generated by a development return to a developer for a period of time to pay for qualifying costs like demolition and infrastructure improvements.

Reductions to the number of units has an impact on the economics of the project and would likely increase the tax-increment financing request, Walther said.

Mehl suggested that removing the sixth floor entirely would lead to an unusually long tax-increment financing period before government entities received the full value of taxes from the property.

“There’s no such thing as a 35-year TIF district, so I don’t have a lot to trade with the city,” Mehl said.

Neither Mehl nor Walther knew when an alternate plan may come before the council. The October staff report says that some of the actions necessary for the project would require the approval of five of the seven council members.

“If it doesn’t work, I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Mehl said. “We may encourage Jerry to find that office developer.”

