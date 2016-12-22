Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF PLYMOUTH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Plymouth will meet in the Council Chambers of Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Boulevard, on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. to consider the following:

Request by Wright Hennepin Cooperative Electric Association, under File 2016097, for a conditional use permit and site plan amendment to allow the expansion of the existing substation, in order to provide for the electrical needs of the surrounding area, for property located at 13700 Schmidt Lake Road.

The property is legally described as:

Certificate of Title No. 786826

That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 118, Range 22 lying South of a line drawn parallel with and 50 feet Southerly (measured at right angles) from a line extending from a point on the East line of the said Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter distant 1150.08 feet North from the Southeast corner thereof to a point on the West line of Government Lot 2, Section 9, Township 118, Range 22 distant 972.4 feet North from the Southwest corner of said Government Lot 2 and lies Westerly of the following described line:

Beginning at a point 40.00 feet South along a line perpendicular to the South line of said Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter from a point on said South line 650.00 feet West from the Southeast corner of said Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence Northerly to a point 468.00 feet South along a line perpendicular to the North line of said Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter from a point on said North line 647.00 feet West from the Northeast corner of said Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter; thence Northeasterly to a point 211.00 feet North along a line perpendicular to said North line from a point on said North line 559.00 feet West from the Northeast corner of said Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter and there terminating, and which also lies Northerly of the Southerly 711.61 feet, and Easterly of the Westerly 425.59 feet thereof, Hennepin County, Minnesota.

SUCH PERSONS as desire to express their opinion with reference to this proposal will be heard at this meeting. This NOTICE is given pursuant to the zoning ordinance of the City of Plymouth.

INFORMATION relating to this request may be examined at the community development information counter (lower level of City Hall), on Mondays and Wednesday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Tuesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., except holidays.

Barbara G. Thomson, AICP

Planning Manager

Published in the

Plymouth Sun Sailor

December 22, 2016

