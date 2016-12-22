Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF PLYMOUTH

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Plymouth will meet in the Council Chambers of Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Boulevard, on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. to consider the following:

Request by Rock Hill Management, under File No. 2016 075, for approval of the following items for a proposed redevelopment of the roughly 17-acre Four Seasons Mall site located at 4200 Lancaster Lane: 1) rezoning from C-2 (neighborhood commercial) to PUD (planned unit development); and 2) PUD general plan and preliminary plat for two hotels, senior housing, commercial uses, and a parking ramp. The property is legally described as follows:

Parcel 1:

All that part of Lot 1, Block 1, Plymouth Plaza 4th Addition lying Westerly of Hennepin County State Aid Highway No. 18, Plat 32.

Also: A 200-foot by 200-foot tract adjacent to the Northwesterly corner of Lot 1, Block 1, and labeled EXCEPTION on the plat of record of Plymouth Plaza 4th Addition, being described as follows:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of Lot 1, Block 1, Plymouth Plaza Addition; thence Easterly along the Southerly line of County Road No. 9, a distance of 269.01 feet; thence at a right angle South a distance of 7 feet to the actual point of beginning of the tract of land to be described; thence continuing South along the last described course a distance of 103 feet; thence Southerly along a tangential curve to the left, with a radius of 834.3 feet, a distance of 97.23 feet; thence Easterly parallel with the Southerly line of County Road No. 9, a distance of 194.34 feet; thence at a right angle North a distance of 200 feet to a point 7 feet South of the Southerly line of County Road No. 9; thence Westerly parallel with Southerly line of County Road No. 9, a distance of 200 feet to the actual point of beginning.

Also: The North 48 feet of Lot 1, Block 5, Plymouth Plaza 4th Addition.

Also: The North 55 feet of Lot 1, Block 1, Plymouth Plaza Addition.

Also: The North 55 feet of Lots 1, 2, and 3, Block 5, Plymouth Plaza 2nd Addition.

Together with that part of Old Hennepin County Road No. 9 in that part of Section 13, Township 118, Range 22, Hennepin County, Minnesota, lying Westerly of the Northerly extension of the Westerly right-of-way of Lancaster Lane, as platted Plymouth Plaza 4th Addition, and lying Easterly and Southerly of the following described line:

Beginning at a point on the Northerly lot line of Lot 4, Block 5, Plymouth Plaza 2nd Addition, distant 46.35 feet Westerly of the Northeast corner of said Lot 4 (said Northerly line has assumed bearing of North 88 degrees 26 minutes 06 seconds East); thence North 41 degrees 33 minutes 47 seconds East, a distance of 58.50 feet, more or less, to the South line of Hennepin County State Aid Highway No. 18, Plat 32; thence Easterly along said Southerly line of C.S.A.H. No. 18 to its intersection with the Northerly extension of the Westerly right-of-way of said Lancaster Lane and there terminating.

Together with that part of County Road No. 9 (Rockford Road) lying Easterly of the Northerly extension of the Westerly right-of-way of Lancaster Lane and Westerly of the Westerly right-of-way of County State Aid Highway No. 18, all lying in Section 13, Township 118, Range 22, Hennepin County, Minnesota as vacated public roadway.

Together with that part of North 55 feet of Nathan Lane lying South of the South right-of-way line of County Road No. 9 in Section 13, Township 118, Range 22.

Together with that part of Lancaster Lane described as; Beginning at the intersection of the Easterly right-of-way of Lancaster Lane and the Southerly right-of-way of County Road No. 9; thence Southerly along the Easterly right-of-way of Lancaster Lane a distance of 200.23 feet; thence Northwesterly to a point on the Westerly right-of-way of Lancaster Lane distant 48.00 feet Southerly of Southerly right-of-way of County Road No. 9; thence Northerly along Westerly right-of-way of Lancaster Lane to Southerly right-of-way of County Road No. 9; thence Easterly to point of beginning and there terminating; all lying in Section 13, Township 118, Range 22, Hennepin County, Minnesota.

Parcel 2:

That part of Lot 3, Block 1, Plymouth Plaza 4th Addition, according to the recorded plat thereof, Hennepin County, Minnesota, lying Westerly of Hennepin County State Aid Highway No. 18, Plat 32 according to the recorded plat thereof and Northerly of the following described line: Commencing at the most Southwesterly corner of said Lot 3, Block 1, Plymouth Plaza 4th Addition; thence Northwesterly along the right-of-way line of Lancaster Lane, according to the recorded plat thereof, to the most Westerly corner of said Lot 3, Block 1; thence Northeasterly along a Northwesterly line of said Lot 3, Block 1, for a distance of 100.00 feet to the actual point of beginning of the line to be described; thence Easterly parallel with the South line of said Lot 3, Block 1, to the Westerly line of said Hennepin County State Aid Highway No. 18, Plat 32 and there terminating.

SUCH PERSONS as desire to express their opinion with reference to this proposal will be heard at this meeting. This NOTICE is given pursuant to the zoning ordinance and subdivision regulations of the City of Plymouth.

INFORMATION relating to this request may be examined at the community development information counter (lower level of City Hall), on Mondays and Wednesday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., except holidays.

Barbara G. Thomson, AICP

Planning Manager

Published in the

Plymouth Sun Sailor

December 22, 2016

633959