Kids invited to read with animals Dec. 27 at Wayzata Library

Families and young readers in grades preK-5 are invited to an afternoon reading session with cute critters at Read With an Animal 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Wayzata Library, 620 Rice St. E.

Volunteers with Paws to Read, a program of North Star Therapy Animals, will help put young readers at ease by letting them cuddle with a certified therapy animal and practice reading aloud. Most events host dogs, but families can call ahead to see if other animals will visit.

North Star Therapy Animals is a nonprofit aimed at providing therapy animal teams and services.

Families are encouraged to call ahead and reserve a 15-minute time slot.

Info: hclib.org/wayzata

Reserve a session: 612-543-6150