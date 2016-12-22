Hopkins boys split in two games

Hopkins High’s boys basketball scoring leader Ishmael El-Amin missed two games last week while he was working on academics. Hopkins point guard Antoin Watson (3) drives to the hoop for a left-handed layup during the Royals’ 86-42 non-conference basketball win over Lakeville South Dec. 13 at Hopkins Lindbergh Center. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

In one of the games, it didn’t make much difference as the Royals rolled past Lakeville South 86-42.

In the other game, however, El-Amin was missed in a 73-63 loss to the Edina Hornets.

Royal head coach Kenny Novak Jr. is looking at the big picture more than any one game, and in that regard concentrates on the big picture.

After the win over Lakeville South, he talked about the things his defending state Class 4A champs must do to be successful.

“We really have to work on our passing,” said Novak. “Our starters played hard and smart in the first half, and we rebounded the ball pretty well. We still need to feed the post more when we play some of these better teams. Basketball is a game of reads, and we’ll get better at that. We’re potentially dangerous, but I wouldn’t say we’re a top five or six team yet.

“This group might be a little bit ahead of where I thought we’d be defensively. We did a good job of closing the gaps and held Lakeville South to 14 points in the first half.”

Simon Wright led the way against Lakeville South with 18 points. The 6-foot-7 senior becomes the Royals’ No. 1 scoring option when El-Amin is not on the floor.

The first half of the Hopkins-Edina game Dec. 16 at Edina Community Center looked like business as usual for the Royals, who led at the half 44-30.

“We missed all ten of our three-point shots in the first half,” said Edina head coach Joe Burger. “Then in the second half we made all eight of our three-pointers.”

Senior guard Walt McGrory, a three-time All-Lake player, did most of the damage, sinking all six of his three-pointers in the second half and finishing with 31 points. Once the Hornets had the momentum, they went from a 14-point deficit to a 10-point lead in a hurry.

Hopkins could never regain the momentum, although 6-2 senior guard Anthony Davis kept the Royals in the game with 21 points. Wright added 13 points and freshman guard Blaise Beauchamp had 10 points.

Next for the Royals is a game against an improving St. Louis Park squad at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Hopkins Lindbergh Center. Park’s head coach is former Hopkins assistant coach Dave Breitenbucher.

