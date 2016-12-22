Certificates of Assumed Name – MINNESOTA SECRETARY OF STATE

MINNESOTA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY — ARTICLES OF ORGANIZATION
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 322C
The individual(s) listed below who is (are each) 18 years of age or older, herby adopt(s) the following Articles of Organization:
Article 1 – Name of Limited Liability Company
Housing for the Arts, LLC
Article 2 – Registered Office Address and Agent
5124 Aldrich Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Registered Agent at the above address is:
Frederick Ventura
Article 3 Duration
Perpetual
Article 4 – Organizers
Frederick Ventura
5124 Aldrich Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55419
By typing my name, I, the undersigned. Certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
DATE FILED: December 5, 2016
SIGNED BY: Frederick Ventura
Published in the
Excelsior-Shorewood Sun Sailor
December 22, 29, 2016
634298