Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 270

Hopkins Public Schools

Hopkins MN 55305

Published

Announcement

Hopkins Public Schools is seeking proposals from qualified providers to furnish and install an upgrade to the District technology infrastructure systems located at various sites throughout the District. Bid specifications are available by contacting the project Consultant, Elert & Associates Pete Gray: [email protected]

Hopkins Public Schools reserves the right to reject any or all bids, proposals or inquiries, waive any informality in the process, or to accept any response it may deem to be in the best interest of the District.

1. Proposal Due Date:

Sealed proposals for technology infrastructure systems (Wireless LAN, LAN, and infrastructure cabling) for Hopkins Public Schools will be received until 1:00 PM local time on January 27, 2017. Proposals will be publicly opened at this time.

2. Send Proposals to:

Hopkins Public Schools

Attn: Jill Milbert

1001 Highway 7

Hopkins, MN 55305

3. Pre-Proposal Meeting

A non-mandatory Pre-Proposal meeting will be held January 10, 2017, at 10:00AM local time at:

Hopkins Public Schools

Eisenhower Community Center

Room 223

1001 Highway 7

Hopkins, MN 55305

4. Project Scope of Work and General Information

a. In general, the work will include provision, installation, configuration, testing and documentation of District-wide Wireless LAN system and some infrastructure cabling for some of the new wireless access points.

b. Each Proposal must be sent in an individual envelope or box displaying the project name and meeting the requirements set forth.

c. Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals and/or to waive any informality in the Proposals received and to accept any Proposal deemed to be most favorable to the interest of the Owner. The work, if awarded, shall be completed by September 28, 2018.

d. Electronic copies of the contract documents, including specifications and proposal instructions can be obtained from the Consultant, Elert & Associates Pete Gray: [email protected]

Published in the

Hopkins-Minnetonka Sun Sailor Crystal-Robbinsdale Sun Post

December 22, 29, 2016

634594