Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF PLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS REPLACE BOILERS AT ZACHARY WATER TREATMENT PLANT CITY PROJECT NO. 16023

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received by the City of Plymouth until Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., at the Plymouth City Hall, located at 3400 Plymouth Boulevard, Plymouth, MN, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud, for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of:

1 L.S. Replace Boiler System

Bids shall be on the forms provided for that purpose and according to the Contract Documents dated December, 2016.

Bid Forms and Contract Documents may be viewed at the City Engineering Department. A prebid meeting is scheduled on January 5, 2017 at 10 am at the Zachary Water Treatment Plant located at 4295 Zachary Lane. Contractors can review the existing equipment and site with City personal.

Contractors desiring a copy of the Bid Forms and Contract Documents may obtain them from the City of Plymouth website at www.plymouthmn.gov/bids.

Bid Security in the amount of 5% of the bid must accompany each bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

Bids shall be directed to the Engineering Division, securely sealed and endorsed upon the outside wrapper, BID TO REPLACE BOILERS AND HEAT PUMP SYSTEMS AT ZACHARY WATER TREATMENT PLANT, CP 16023

The City of Plymouth reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the contract in the best interests of the City.

DATED: December, 2016

Published in the

Plymouth Sun Sailor

December 22, 29, 2016

633844