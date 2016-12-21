Wilkins finishes with a bang

Trojan senior heavyweight shines during 30-27 mat loss

As he sat on the Wayzata High wrestling bench during a dual meet against Bloomington Kennedy Thursday, Dec. 15, heavyweight Bryson Wilkins only hoped he would have a chance to give the Trojans their margin of victory.

Unfortunately, for Wilkins, that chance never came. By the time his bout against Kennedy heavyweight Richard Juberian rolled around, the Eagles led 30-21 and had already clinched the victory.

Since he couldn’t be the difference-maker in the match, Wilkins did the next best thing. At the 5:59 mark, he pinned Juberian to make the final score 30-27. Bryson Wilkins of the Wayzata High wrestling team dominates on his way to pinning Kennedy’s Richard Juberian during a dual meet Dec. 15 at Wayzata High School. Despite Wilkins’ victory, the Trojans lost 30-27. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

“We didn’t win this one, but I feel good about our team,” said Wilkins after the match. “We have a great bunch of wrestlers who have come up through our youth program. In the future, some of them will be state qualifiers, and maybe even state champions.”

Wilkins has similar goals in mind for his senior season. A third-year starter for the Wayzata wrestlers, he has improved dramatically each year. Through 10 matches this season, he has a 9-1 record, and eight of his nine wins were pins.

The pin against Juberian was hard-earned to say the least. The referee’s hand slapped the mat with only one second remaining in the third period.

“I have never had one like that before,” said Wilkins. “He [Juberian] is pretty much a brick wall. He made me work for it.”

Wilkins said improved strength is one of the keys to his fast start this season. During the fall, he made the All-West District football team as an offensive lineman.

“I have been doing pretty well with my Tornado Throw,” said Wilkins. “I am lucky to be able to work out with two good practice partners, Jon Harrah and Max Bunning.”

Although Wayzata came up short against Kennedy, Wilkins’ pin was not the only highlight.

The Trojans had wins in five of the first seven bouts for a 21-6 lead. Those winners included Cael Swensen (106 pounds), Cole Ciardelli (113), Mitchell Hogue (132), Parker Cary (138) and Tim Gilseth (145).

Ciardelli, an up-and-coming ninth-grader, wrestled almost a perfect match to decision Kennedy’s Kole Krause 3-0. Gilseth was the other standout, pinning Kennedy’s Cody Schmidt in 1:14.

In addition to wrestling Kennedy on the 15th, Wayzata defeated Rosemount 70-6. Virtually every match was a highlight for the Trojans. Max Pfau, the Trojans’ 182-pounder, was one of the standouts, as he pinned Rosemount’s Kameron Werk in 2:56.

Kennedy wrestled Rosemount in the other match of the double-dual meet. The Eagles were victorious 39-18.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]