Wayzata School District finalizes 2017 tax levy

School board approves 4.17 percent levy increase

The Wayzata School Board has approved the district’s final 2017 tax levy at $60.87 million, which is an increase of about $2.44 million, or 4.17 percent, from 2016. Last year, a final tax levy increase was approved at 4.42 percent.

The final levy approved by the board represents a slight decrease from the preliminary levy of 4.18 percent, which was certified at a special school board meeting in September.

Jim Westrum, the school district’s executive director of finance and business, presented the levy numbers at the Dec. 12 school board meeting.

Westrum said the overall 4.17 percent levy increase is primarily due to increased resident student enrollment tied to voter-approved referendum authority, adding that enrollment in the district is expected to grow at a steady rate.

“I think we’re going to be looking at 2-3 percent growth each year for the next five years,” Westrum said.

Regarding the effect on taxpayers, Westrum noted that the school district’s tax levy is spread to property owners based upon taxable market value.

“There is not a direct correlation between the district’s total levy change of 4.17 percent and what individual property owners will pay,” Westrum said, noting that robust residential development in the district does help to minimize the impact any increase may have on an individual taxpayer’s share of the increase.

To help illustrate the potential change in school district property tax amounts, Westrum offered the following:

• If a property owner sees no increase in taxable market value, the change in the school portion of the taxes will be a decrease.

• If a property owner sees a decrease in taxable market value, the school portion of the taxes will be a decrease.

• If the property owner has an increase of 3.8 percent or more in taxable market value and the home was valued at less than $413,800, the school portion of the taxes will increase slightly more than the percentage increase in the taxable market value.

• If the property owner has an increase of 3.8 percent or more in taxable market value and the home was already valued at more than $413,800, the school portion of the taxes will at the same percentage as the increase above 3.8 percent in the taxable market value.

In his presentation, Westrum also discussed the budget for 2016-17, which was approved at the end of the fiscal year in June. The district’s current budget consists of five funds:

General fund

• Revenue: $139,260,673

• Expenditures: $139,430,368

Food service fund

• Revenue: $5,905,900

• Expenditures: $6,138,495

Community service fund

• Revenue: $8,793,136

• Expenditures: $9,025,778

Construction fund

• Revenue: $8,757,030

• Expenditures: $22,715,359

Debt service fund

• Revenue: $14,650,626

• Expenditures: $14,616,076

Total

• Revenue: $177,367,365

• Expenditures: $191,926,076

The large difference between revenue and expenditure in the construction fund is due to the school district working to pay for construction projects, such as the new Meadow Ridge Elementary and additions to Wayzata High School, both of which opened to students at the beginning of this school year. In February 2014, voters approved a bond issue of $109.45 million for the construction projects and district-wide infrastructure improvements.

The school district also continues to access a long-term facility maintenance bond and pay-as-you-go district levy dollars for deferred maintenance. Westrum said the project costs of approximately $8–$12 million per year are utilized for maintenance work that includes roof repairs, paving projects, boiler and chiller replacements, windows, doors, painting and flooring.

Most of the school district’s revenue, about 66 percent, comes in the form of state funding. The property tax levy accounts for nearly 30 percent of the district’s budget revenue, with federal aid, district fees and interest earnings making up the remaining four percent.

On the expenditure side, the majority of the district’s budget (75.6 percent) is spent on salary and benefits for district staff and 14.3 percent is used for purchased services like transportation and utilities for buildings in the district.

