Wayzata girls win 4-2 decision

Lake Hockey Day is successful

Lake Conference Girls Hockey Day is always one of the highlights of the season for the five Lake schools.

This year’s event featured three close games Saturday, Dec. 17, at Plymouth Ice Center. Wayzata opened the day with a 4-2 win over the only non-Lake participant, Prior Lake. Then Eden Prairie beat Hopkins/St. Louis Park 3-0, and finally No. 1-ranked Edina held off Minnetonka 2-1. Wayzata High girls hockey captain Jackie Russo (13) slides along the ice following a collision with Prior Lake defenseman Kya Ochsendorf (25) in Wayzata’s 4-2 win Dec. 17 at Plymouth Ice Center. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Wayzata’s victory featured exceptional team play against a physical Prior Lake team. The weather was cold outside, 7 degrees below zero, but inside the action was hot.

The Trojans took a 2-1 lead in the first period.

Captain Natalie Heising scored from Sophie Urban and Emily Wisnewski to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead. After Kelly Gleason scored for Prior Lake, Wayzata regained the lead when Wisnewski scored from Katie Hameed.

There were no goals in the second period, but in the third period the Trojans put the game away with two more goals.

McKenzie Schindler netted the Trojans’ third goal on a pass from captain Jackie Russo. After Katie Huntington scored an unassisted goal for the Lakers to make it 3-2, Sydney Remark scored a key goal from Ashley Greenshields and Addy Hackley.

After the game, Wayzata’s captains talked about the victory, which gave Wayzata a 6-4-0 season record.

“We came out and competed,” said Heising, Wayzata’s leading scorer on the season. “We forechecked hard and played well in the defensive zone. In the third period, we played faster and we were able to get the puck to the net. There isn’t supposed to be any checking in girls high school hockey, but there’s often some significant contact. Above, Wayzata captain Natalie Heising (10) takes a hit as Trojan Katie Hameed (24) comes to her defense. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

“It was a team effort,” said Russo. “Prior Lake is a good team and they gave us a run for our money.”

Lindsay Czech, Wayzata’s captain who was lost for the season with an ACL injury, liked what she saw from her teammates.

“We showed good hustle and puck movement and we were able to grind out a nice win,” she said.

Looking ahead to the Lake Conference portion of the schedule, the Trojans are excited.

“The Lake Conference always has so many good players,” said Heising.

“It is highly competitive any time we play one of the other Lake teams,” Russo added. “I think we can play with them and do well.”

Wayzata head coach Jess Christopherson was pleased to beat Prior Lake and go two games above .500 on the season.

“Our second period today wasn’t the best, but we were able to gut it out and beat a good team,” she said. “We were coming off to a tough loss to Shakopee and another loss to a good Hill-Murray team. We needed this win. We’re figuring things out, getting contributions from a lot of players. Our third line is holding its own and scoring some goals. It always helps to have depth.”

