Santa’s elves help shine light on Meals on Wheels program

At 4130 Juneau Ln., Plymouth, Santa’s elves are busy raising awareness for the Wayzata-Plymouth Meals on Wheels program. Matt Dunn is a longtime volunteer and currently serves on the nonprofit’s board of directors. To help raise awareness and funds for this community program for seniors, Dunn created a giant elf house. Inside the 24-foot by 10-foot structure, passersby can see 17 elves, including Santa. The display took Dunn about three weeks to complete, but he wanted “to do something fun people can drive by and see” all while promoting the senior meals program. Dunn started volunteering as a young boy with his mother, and continued delivering meals upon receiving his drivers license. While some people might think the program benefits those on a fixed income who can’t necessarily afford a nutritional hot meal, Dunn realized its benefits are farther reaching than just cost. For example, he remembers delivering to his former preschool teacher at Wayzata Community Church, Marge Jopping. She really enjoyed cooking at one time, but now found cooking to be painful because it was difficult for her to stand for longer periods of time. It’s also provides a daily check-in for those living alone, Dunn said, noting he has found people who had fallen and were unable to get up on their own. For more information, visit meals-on-wheels.com or call 612-623-3363.