Knollwood Christian Church reschedules live nativity

Knollwood Christian Church, 3639 Quebec Ave. S. in St. Louis Park, rescheduled its live nativity 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 22 after severe winter weather led to a postponement last weekend.

The nativity presentation includes six stations with actors from the church portraying the characters surrounding the birth of Jesus. The portrayal also includes several live animals, including a camel, sheep, a donkey and a cow.

The nativity can be seen from the north service road off Highway 7. To experience it from beginning to end, planners advise starting at the east and traveling west.

The church is providing snacks, hot apple cider and activities inside the lower level of the church.

There is no cost to participate, but the church is accepting food and monetary donations for the St. Louis Park Emergency Program’s food shelf.

The church will also host a Christmas Eve candlelight service 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.

Info: 952-938-1121 or knollwoodcc.org