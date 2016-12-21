Bigelbach, Seals lead Red Knights on the mats

Young Benilde team is building for the future

Benilde-St. Margaret’s wrestling coach Darryl Johnson is hoping an influx of middle schoolers into the program will help sustain the program into the future.

Last season the Red Knights had 20 wrestlers. So far this season, that number is up to 35 thanks to a conscious effort to introduce seventh and eighth graders to the sport and being a little more flexible with their commitment level. Benilde senior 138-pounder Zach Bigelbach, top, controls his Cretin-Derham Hall oppoent during the BSM home opener Dec. 9. (Submitted photo)

They added a wrestling section to the physical education curriculum at the middle school to expose prospective wrestlers to the sport in addition to working with the basketball programs to allow some students to split time between the hardwood and wrestling mat.

So far, the moves are paying off with nine seventh or eighth graders on the varsity roster that includes 10 juniors and seniors. Johnson said they practice in two afternoon sessions with the younger wrestlers first up.

Senior captain Zach Bigelbach is one of the experienced Red Knights wrestlers looking to get back to state. Already a two-time state entrant, Bigelbach made it as a freshman and sophomore and is approaching the 100-career wins milestone in his fifth varsity season. He came into the season with 74 wins and with an 8-3 record so far he is 18 wins away from triple digits.

Johnson noted how this season he added assistant coaches who can get on the mat with him to train each day along with other new kids in the program to help out as practice partners to help him improve each day.

Eighth grader Demetrius Seals is part of the varsity program after competing with the freshman team as a seventh grader and gives the Red Knights another chance at a state entrant in March.

The Red Knights safely plowed through the winter weather to compete in the Trinity Invitational in Eagan Friday, garnering 95.5 points to place seventh among the eight teams as Eastview came out on top. Benilde junior captain Alex Fischer, right, competes at 285 pounds. (Submitted photo)

Bigelbach won the 138-pound title with a pin of Ogilvie’s Matthew Warren at 3:39.

A pair of third place finishes came from senior Tony Thies at 160 pounds who improved to 5-3 overall after pinning New Richmond’s Jack Bau at 1:45.

At 106 pounds, freshman Jacob Randall needed 50 seconds to pick up his second win of the season to earn the third place medal by way of a pin against New Richmond’s Matt Harle.

Seals was pinned in 1:40 by Ogilvie’s Ethan Warren of their third-place, 132-pound bout and junior captain Alex Fischer dropped to 6-5 overall after being pinned by Eastview’s Ben Sammon in 31 seconds of their third place match at 285 pounds.

Senior Lukas Freund improved to 2-5 by way of an injury default by Edina’s Lukas Moore at 152 pounds to finish fifth.

Freshman Orlando Bush was pinned by St. Agnes senior Pasha Hickman in 15 seconds of their fifth place match at 182 pounds.

Joining Bigelbach and Fischer as captains are senior Grant Gustafson and junior Henry Wolfe.

Others back with varsity experience include Theis, eighth grader George Wolfe and sophomore Riley Norman.

Look for Seals to emerge in the new year closer to 120-125 pounds as Johnson and coaching staff work with him to figure out where he fits best in the lineup. “He’s a great kid to have in the room,” Johnson said. “As an eighth grader who is able to compete at varsity is great for us. Now we’re trying to figure out where he fits because he is still growing rapidly as a middle-schooler.”

“He’s middle-school kid so they have their moments on both sides (good and bad) on the mat but I have to remember that he’s still a young kid with a skill level where he can compete at the high school level.”

At Trinity, Seals turned in his most impressive match yet. Despite a 3-0 loss to Eastview junior Logan Estep, Seals was scoreless in the first period and surrendered an escape before the Lightning wrestler pulled away in the third period. “It was a good opportunity to learn a lot for (Demetrius).”

A number of football players also compete on the mats for the Red Knights. As a result of the extended season that comes along with winning the program’s first state championship, Johnson hopes to have the full compliment of wrestlers back to 100 percent before they head to the Rumble on the Red in Fargo, North Dakota Dec. 29-30.

“Our lineup isn’t complete yet but once we get the holidays out of the way we’ll be able to fine-tune the lineup,” Johnson said. Benilde eighth grader Ethan Tureson, top, is one of several middle schoolers making a statement with the varsity team this season. Tureson is 3-0 at 220 pounds. (Submitted photo)

In addition to Henry Wolfe, senior Alex Houlihan will compete in the 160-170 pound range with Dustin Dahlman and first-year wrestler Ikenna Ujuagu who is a junior competing at 182 pounds with Michael Doppler and eighth grader Ethan Tureson.

Tureson moved up to 220 pounds and as a first-year wrestler is 3-0. Classmates Willy Petty (145) and Darnell McCrea (132) give the team even more capable wrestlers to help build the program up around into the future.

Against Mahtomedi, Benilde picked up team points from four falls starting with Seals over Reid Lawrence in 1:40 at 126 pounds. Bigelbach needed 26 seconds to pin Bryce Huber at 145 pounds.

Ethan Tureson scored an even quicker fall in 21 seconds at 220 pounds against Jeremiah Palmore and Fischer closed it out with a 285-pound pin of Elijah Heatherston in 2:45.

Benilde opened the home dual schedule with a 47-24 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall Dec. 9. Falls came from Bigelbach and Thies before they headed east the next night for the Woodbury Duals, Dec. 10.

The Red Knights dropped to 0-4 in duals on the season and opened at Woodbury with a 66-3 loss to Lakeville North followed by a 60-24 loss to Mahtomedi and finished up with a 45-33 loss to Richfield in the seventh–place match.

“It showed some kids that we weren’t in tune with being on weight right away,” Johnson said. Bigelbach scored a decision for the lone team points in a 66-3 loss to a stout Lakevile North squad.

Against Mahtomedi, Bigelbach, Seals, Tureson and Fischer collected falls in a 60-24 loss. Benilde closed out the meet with a 39-33 loss to Richfield in the seventh-place bout. Seals, Norman and Thies earned falls while Bigelbach was pinned at 145 pounds. Ujuagu earned the win at 195 pounds followed by a decision win at 220 pounds by Tureson and Fischer finished it off with a pin.

Benilde was scheduled to face Richfield Dec. 16 but the dual was moved to Dec. 21.

