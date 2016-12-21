Bankruptcy of Reilly successor complicates environmental efforts in St. Louis Park

Costs to treat groundwater from the former Reilly Tar and Creosote site are averaging more than $500,000 a year, and the bankruptcy of the company’s successor has complicated matters.

City, state and federal officials do not believe the former factory created the chemicals that have prompted concern at St. Louis Park’s Water Treatment Plant No. 4, but the city must pump water to address other chemicals that have been linked to the factory.

The operations related to the former factory have created city water rates that are 12-15 percent higher than the rates would otherwise be, according to a Dec. 12 city staff report.

September marked the 30th anniversary of the city becoming part of a 1986 consent decree to address environmental impacts from the former plant, which stood on a site currently home to Louisiana Oaks Park and other development. The city collaborates with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on the effort.

The city hired the law firm Lockridge Grindal Nauen in 2013 to represent the city in negotiating revisions in the consent decree and a remedial action plan.

The goal is to create a consent decree and plan that are “consistent with current toxicological data and our understanding of the migration of groundwater near the Reilly site, that reduces the City’s annual operating costs, and that remains protective of human health and the environment,” the city staff report states.

The city and regulators have set a goal of September 2017 for completing the process.

During a Dec. 12 council work session, lawyers with the firm discussed potential impacts to the city as a result of Reilly’s successor declaring bankruptcy.

Vertellus, the company that succeeded Reilly, has been responsible for some of the cost of the ongoing environmental efforts associated with the former factory.

“Most significantly, Vertellus would be responsible for the construction and operating costs of new water treatment equipment if EPA and the (Minnesota Pollution Control Agency) were to require treatment of the drinking water in neighboring communities,” states the city staff report, which names Edina as an example. “While we do not anticipate that such treatment will be necessary, the potential costs would run in the millions.”

The bankruptcy of Vertellus could leave St. Louis Park responsible for any future response costs, the city staff report states.

“For now, determination of liability remains an open question that would need to be resolved by the courts,” the staff report says.

The city submitted a bankruptcy claim for costs that Vertellus would have been responsible for paying. The city report anticipated that Vertellus’ assets would be used to pay creditors first but said the St. Louis Park claim could improve the prospects of using proceeds from the company’s insurance policies to offset future costs associated with the site.

The company’s bankruptcy creditors agreed to create an environmental response fund for ongoing environmental work at sites associated with Vertellus. The creditors also assigned insurance policies to the EPA, which could use insurance proceeds to pay for environmental efforts at sites related to the company.

“It is too early to determine how much money will be recovered from the insurance policies or estimate how much will be available for the Reilly site,” the city staff report states.

Negotiating the consent decree

Attorney David Zoll told city council members he anticipates that monitoring costs in the future could lower due to updated, modern standards. Monitoring could focus on a smaller number of contaminants that would let monitors know if chemicals are moving.

“This has been applied elsewhere in the country and here in Minnesota as well,” Zoll said.

Public Works Supt. Mark Hanson said he anticipates the costs for the Reilly site would go down but he said he expects costs associated with a different plume impacting St. Louis Park to go up.

“I don’t expect overall costs to go down,” Hanson said.

Councilmember Gregg Lindberg asked attorneys at the meeting how the city could prepare for potential liability exposure in light of the Vertellus bankruptcy.

“What I’m hearing is we’re working on it, and the sky’s not falling,” Lindberg said.

Attorney Charles Nauen said, “We’ll know a lot more as we negotiate the consent degree. We’re not going to accept new responsibilities. We have a game plan, and we’ll have to see how it all works out. Stay tuned.”

Mayor Jake Spano said safety is the number one issue in regard to the site. Because standards can change, he asked whether a revised consent decree could be reviewed more frequently than it has been.

“Is there a regular review process to make sure we are testing for and mitigating to levels that are safe?” Spano asked.

Zoll said the revised consent decree should use “the most correct standards” and also update automatically when standards change.

Spano said he favored that idea.

“We need to be able to adapt to that more quickly than a five-year check-in or 10-year check-in or whatever the case may be,” Spano said.

Councilmember Susan Sanger asked whether the EPA or state Department of Health would try to link the Reilly Tar and Creosote site with issues at Water Treatment Plant No. 4.

Zoll said he is not concerned about such a possibility because conversations with state and federal agency officials have indicated that they recognize the contaminants at the water treatment plant are not linked to the Reilly site.

“The only caveat I would give to that is it’s all in the ground,” Zoll said.

He suggested that responding to volatile organic chemicals in St. Louis Park could also help contain the chemicals associated with the Reilly site.

Spano told the attorneys that he is glad to hear they have had constructive discussions with state and federal officials.

“I’m really pleased to hear we’re talking with each other and listening to each other,” Spano said. “I’m glad to hear that they’re listening and you’re listening and we’re trying to come to some understanding about what is safe and how we move forward.”

