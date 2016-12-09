Three Trojans make All-District football team

Wolk, Jensen, Wilkins cited

Three Wayzata High football players have been selected to the All-West District team for 2016.

The selections were made at a meeting of the district’s head coaches earlier this fall. Eden Prairie, the district champion and state Class 6A runner-up led the selections with eight players. Tight end Alex Jensen (80) of the Wayzata High football team stretches for the pylon against Maple Grove defender Teddy Raasch (85). Both players were named to the All-West District team for 2016.(Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

Wayzata’s representatives are all seniors – inside linebacker Justin Wolk, tight end and defensive end Alex Jensen and offensive guard Bryson Wilkins.

Brad Anderson, who retired as Wayzata’s head coach at the end of the season, praised the three All-District Trojans.

“They represent their school and the community very well,” said Anderson. “All three are outstanding role models, and they exemplify what we’re looking for in our student-athletes.”

Wolk, undersized as an inside linebacker at 6-2 and 210 pounds, was injured midway through the season, and that put a dent in Wayzata’s defense.

“It is unfortunate that Justin was not able to finish the season on the field,” said Anderson. “He was not only a physical presence, he also called our defensive signals and he is a great leader.”

Jensen, who stands 6-7 and weighs 215 pounds, was a two-way starter, which is a rarity in the Wayzata program.

“We moved Alex from wide receiver to tight end this year,” said Anderson. “He’s an incredible receiver, who is very dangerous after he catches the ball. He became a really good blocker and also started in the defensive line.” Offensive guard Bryson Wilkins, an All-District selection, stabilized the Trojans line. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Wilkins, a 6-foot, 285-pound athlete who also wrestles for Wayzata, is “a dominant blocker,” according to Anderson.

“He was one of our starters returning from last year,” said Anderson. “Bryson is a physical presence at the point of attack, and he became as good a pass blocker as he was a run blocker.”

All-District

First Team

Eden Prairie: Senior offensive guard Adam Ryski, senior offensive tackle J.J. Drew, senior defensive end Jermaine Johnson, senior defensive end Jackson Zaugg, senior defensive back Kyle Connelly, junior running back Solo Falaniko, senior defensive back Tommy Fuller, and senior linebacker Dan Anderson.

Maple Grove: Senior quarterback Brad Davison, senior wide receiver Jack Dugan, junior linebacker Jake Hanson, senior running back Ryan Hanscome, senior wide receiver and defensive back Teddy Raasch and senior defensive lineman Tony Joksimovic.

Minnetonka: Senior offensive tackle Aaron Moore, senior quarterback Garrett Olson, junior nose tackle Aaron Masui, senior defensive tackle Jake Anderson, junior linebacker Ty Barron, senior tight end Powers Warren and senior wide receiver Nate Shoemaker.

Edina: Senior quarterback and defensive back Brock Boltmann, senior wide receiver and defensive back Parker Rickert, sophomore offensive tackle Quinn Carroll, senior tight end Jimmy Connell, sophomore running back and defensive back Matt Cavanagh. Inside linebacker Justin Wolk, Wayzata’s defensive captain, is an All-West District selection. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman

Hopkins: Senior linebacker Boye Mafe, senior running back Deyon Campbell and senior wide receiver Malik Lofton.

Prior Lake: Senior linebacker Lucas Pumper, junior running back and safety Preston Jelen, senior wide receiver and defensive back Tyler Knutson, senior quarterback Jacob Hitz and junior running back Jordan Johnson.

Wayzata: Senior offensive guard Bryson Wilkins, senior linebacker Justin Wolk and senior tight end Alex Jensen.

Shakopee: Senior defensive end Abel Ngaima, senior safety Evan Stark, senior defensive lineman Kyle Kotek,

All-District

Honorable Mention

Eden Prairie: Junior linebacker Antonio Montero, senior defensive back Rodney Cooper, junior defensive back Kyler Kluge and senior running back Hunter O’Bert.

Maple Grove: Junior linebacker Pen Paschke, junior safety Curtis Haugen, senior wide receiver Ky Carlson, and junior defensive lineman Adam Skogman.

Minnetonka: Senior corner back Max Collier, senior running back Shadon Hopkins, senior wide receiver and quarterback Gus Steiger and senior offensive tackle Austin Hopp.

Edina: Junior linebacker Pericles Angelos, junior linebacker Nick Bloom, senior running back Brett Hufendick and junior offensive lineman Parker Halling.

Hopkins: Junior linebacker Mathias Harris, senior offensive tackle Bennett VanDellen, sophomore running back Jadon Washington and senior nose tackle Riley Allen.

Prior Lake: Senior offensive lineman Josh Lemke, senior safety Jacob Hummel, senior linebacker Sam Schlachter and junior defensive end Zach Wick.

Wayzata: Senior defensive end Mitch Faust, senior wide receiver Brandon Bluford, senior tight end Max Pfau and senior defensive back Luke Cranny.

Shakopee: Junior quarterback Tony Monroe, senior corner back Mark Freidis, junior wide receiver Garrett Mitchell and senior linebacker Corey Tasto.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]