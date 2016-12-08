Excelsior Council approves moratorium

< > The City of Excelsior is reviewing proposals to develop the city-owned property at 810 Excelsior Blvd., which could be a residential development. On NOv. 28, the city council approved a nine-month moratorium of the east end of the community to allow for more time to plan the development. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer)

Interim action allows for plan to be developed for east end of town

The Excelsior City Council approved an interim moratorium at a special meeting on Nov. 28 in order to allow a plan for the east end of town to be developed.

Mayor Mark Gaylord and Councilmembers John Beattie and Todd Carlson voted in favor of the moratorium while Councilmember Greg Miller voted against the measure. Councilmember Jennifer Caron was not present at the meeting.

The interim ordinance adopting the moratorium will last nine months after it’s enacted to allow the city to plan and study the east side of Excelsior. The moratorium could be lifted early if necessary, but not extended.

“I’ve been in favor of taking a step back to reevaluating the whole area,” said Gaylord. “It makes sense from the city’s perspective to pause and look at the whole area. We have a unique opportunity to look at this really holistically.”

The moratorium includes all properties from Excelsior Boulevard and Second Street to the edge of Oak Hill Cemetery. It also runs south to Highway 7 and north on Minnetonka Boulevard to the Tonka Bay Marina-St. Alban’s Bay docks, whose current reconstruction will not be affected by the moratorium.

Excelsior has been looking to sell a 1.25-acre city-owned property at 810 Excelsior Blvd., and the proposals for the project were reviewed at the Nov. 7 city council meeting.

The potential projects could include the Adele’s Frozen Custard property. Adele’s owners notified the city council that they are looking to relocate elsewhere in Excelsior and would sell the existing property for development.

The five proposals were:

• Ron Clark proposed a 26-unit, three-story attached condominium building, with units ranging in size from 1,300 to 2,000 square feet at a cost of $627,000. Clark noted that if Adele’s is developed, 49 more units could be added. The purchase price would be $910,000, but higher with the additional 49 units. The project valuation is approximately $11 million to $12.7 million, not including the Adele’s site.

• T.E. Miller’s proposal was to create 59 market-rate apartments in a three-story building. This proposal would not include the Adele’s property. The purchase price would be $1.2 million for three stories and $1.5 million for four stories, with an estimated project valuation of $11.4 million.

• High Street Residential proposed 140 market-rate apartments in a four-story building that would include the Adele’s property. The purchase price would be more than $1 million with a $28.2 project valuation.

• One Two One’s proposals would be a 66-unit three-story senior co-operative. The 66 units would also include the Adele’s site. The purchase price would be $1.2 million with a $20 million project valuation.

• David Weekly Homes proposed 15 detached, three-story townhouses starting at $525,000. An additional 30 townhouses could be built on the Adele’s site. The purchase price could be $1.3 million with a project valuation of $8.5 million.

In addition, Maynard’s Restaurant and Bayview Event Center have been seeking to sell or are in the process of selling.

Attorney Gregory Soule who represents an interested buyer of Bayview stated that the moratorium could affect his client’s ability to operate the facility and make necessary improvements. He said that the buyer might change his decision on purchasing Bayview since the moratorium was approved.

City Attorney Kevin Staunton reported that he has received a request to modify the language in the moratorium to allow the potential buyer to make necessary improvements.

The deadline for the Bayview sale is expected to occur Dec. 19. The facility has been shutdown since this summer.

Maynard’s Attorney Matt Duffy also expressed concern about the moratorium citing that it could impede the ability for private property to develop.

The city council advised the moratorium to allow businesses to make repairs to existing structures that are not greater than 20 percent of the existing square footage.

