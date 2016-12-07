Trojan girls ice 5-2 victory

Big third period makes difference

Wayzata High’s girls hockey team moved above the .500 mark with a 5-2 victory over Champlin Park Nov. 29 at the Champlin Ice Forum.

The Trojans needed a big third period to win the non-conference road test. Going into the third period, the game was tied 1-1, and then the Trojans scored four goals.

“Champlin Park is a pesky-type team, always in your way,” said Wayzata head coach Jess Christopherson. “A big third period is a nice way to win a game.” Wayzata High girls hockey captain Jackie Russo smiles after the Trojans put the puck in the net. Her team improved to 3-2-0 with a 5-2 victory over Champlin Park Nov. 29 at the Champlin Ice Forum. (Photo by Mark Trockman – trockstock.com)

Natalie Heising, Wayzata’s senior captain, was a standout performer with two goals and two assists.

“Natalie thinks plays and sees plays before they happen,” said Christopherson. “And she is such a calming presence on the ice.”

Wayzata needs that calming presence because the team is so young this season. Heising is one of only three seniors playing on varsity.

“We have a lot of sophomores and freshman, and the most surprising thing is how well they’re playing already,” said Christopherson, who is in her first season as Wayzata’s head coach. “Our defense is extremely talented. I thought our Achilles heel might be scoring, but we’re scoring pretty well.”

Heising opened the scoring in the first period against Champlin Park with an unassisted goal.

In the third period Wayzata struck again when Sydney Remark converted a pass from Emily Wisnewski. Alexa Ocel then scored from Heising and Sophie Urban. Heising’s short-handed goal was the back breaker for Champlin Park, and then she picked up her fourth point by providing an assist on Maddie McCollins’ goal.

Wayzata goaltender Grace Boswell-Healey played a solid game, stopping 17 of 19 shots on net.

“It was a back-and-forth game,” said Christopherson. “We had 18 shots on goal. When the score was tied 1-1, Grace made a couple big saves to keep it tied. We knew we would have a new girl between the pipes this season. Grace is playing well.”

Evaluating the Trojans’ first five games, Christopherson said, “Our main asset is our depth. We are playing six defensemen and three lines, and we’re rotating in two other forwards. The atmosphere in practice is very competitive.”

