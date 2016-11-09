Semper Fi: Plymouth Iraq War veteran recalls his service

Gary DeLawyer (center) served two tours in Iraq during his four years in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2000-04. (Submitted photo)

As early as 6 years old, Iraq War veteran Gary DeLawyer knew he wanted to be a Marine when he grew up, and one month after graduating high school in 2000, the Rice Lake, Wisconsin native was off to boot camp.

Initially, training for the job in force reconnaissance, U.S. Marine Corps special operations, DeLawyer became sick with pneumonia, not once, but twice, and was sent to train for infantry battalion, or to be a “grunt” as he referred to it.

Stationed at the base in Twentynine Palms, California, DeLawyer was in training in the middle of the Mojave Dessert. “It’s basically hell,” he said, noting it is a desolate area where nothing grows.

It’s where soldiers go to train for desert warfare.

With blisters on his feet from hiking 15 miles into the desert with a 100-pound pack with everything a Marine would need for a week in the field, “it starts to take a toll,” DeLawyer said.

In January 2001, he was deployed to Okinawa, Japan, which is where he was on 9/11. He recalled being woken up at 2 a.m. by his first sergeant. They gathered in the barracks watching the tragedy unfold.

It was then they were told to prepare their minds for a possible war.

While they were “pretty shocked” by the events on Sept. 11, 2001, “we were ready to go wherever we needed to,” he said.

The soldiers finished their jungle training and went back to California for more desert training. DeLawyer

In February 2003, DeLawyer was sent to Kuwait as part of the 3rd Battalion 4th Infantry. This was the same infantry that helped take down the statue of Saddam Hussein on April 9, 2003 in Baghdad.

Unfortunately, DeLawyer wasn’t there to witness it, he said, since he was out in the field on a tank providing security.

For three months, he was a squad leader in charge of 12 other Marines, whose job was to clear buildings and take down the opposition.

In February 2004, DeLawyer was deployed for his second tour to Iraq, which he found much more dangerous than his first tour.

This time, he was stationed in Husaybah on the border of Syria, where insurgents were coming in to Iraq. This was also one of the first places where improvised explosive devices were used, he said.

In April, DeLawyer was among those who fought in the Battle of Husaybah, in which an estimated 300 Iraqis launched an assault against the American forces.

Five Marines were killed along with 150 insurgents in a battle lasting 14 hours. One of the soldiers killed was in charge of DeLawyer’s company, Capt. Richard J. Gannon II, 31, of Escondido, California. Gannon was posthumously awarded the rank of major and the Marine base in Husaybah was renamed Camp Gannon in his honor.

“It was stressful … many people got hurt,” he said.

A month later, he returned to the States.

DeLawyer hadn’t thought much about what he would do when he was out of the service. Being a part of a war, he often wondered when it would be his time, despite never losing a soldier under his watch.

He had also thought the military would be his lifelong career, but changed his mind about two years in. DeLawyer now lives in Plymouth with his wife, Jill, and son, Roland. (Submitted photo)

At the end of his service, DeLawyer was unsure of any future plans. “You feel lost – without direction,” he said, noting the adjustment back into civilian life was difficult.

The feeling of being “empty inside” and unable to find one’s place oftentimes leads to drinking, solitude, and depression, which – without the proper help – ultimately can lead to suicide, he said.

DeLawyer would like to see greater emphasis placed on providing the mental health support for veterans when they return home and those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

For him, a great coping mechanism has been to just talk about it. It’s when people hold their thoughts and feelings inside that emotions build up and become a problem, he explained.

“I love being a Marine … I don’t regret it,” said DeLawyer, who now lives in Plymouth with his wife, Jill, and 21-month-old son, Roland, with another child on the way. “But I have no regrets getting out,” he said.

Resources

The Minnesota Veterans Affairs offers a Post-9/11 Transition and Care Management Program providing transition assistance, case management and outreach services to all veterans who have served after Sept. 11, 2001 in their transition to civilian life.

Contact 612-467-3757 or 1-866-414-5058 ext. 3757 to find out about resources close to you.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness – Minnesota can help answer questions on navigating the mental health system. NAMI also offers many support groups for families and persons with a mental illness.

Info: www.namihelps.org or 651-645-2948.

Hamel Veterans Day program

DeLawyer will be the featured presenter during the Hamel Veterans Day program Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Hamel VFW, 19020 Hamel Rd., Plymouth. The event is open to the public and will begin with a breakfast (free-will offering) at 7 a.m. with a program at 9 a.m.

The event is co-sponsored by Hamel American Legion Post 394 and Hamel VFW Post 5903.

