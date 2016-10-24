Endorsement editorial headline is misleading

To the Editor:

I read your article on 3rd District Congressional candidates to learn why you endorsed Bonoff. The reasons mentioned are not an endorsement of Bonoff, “But this is an endorsement of change and hope.”

I think the article title is misleading and offers poor support of why I should vote for Bonoff. If change is a guarantee of success, I would agree and while hope sounds great, it too is only that. Ask Minnesotans how they feel about change with the Affordable Care Act and what they’re paying for health care. Gov. Dayton clearly stated that many do not have access to affordable health care!

Why pick any candidate when you really have no solid reason?

A clearer title would be, “but nod goes to change.”

Kathy McClure

Plymouth