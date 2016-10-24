Opinion & Columns

Endorsement editorial headline is misleading

To the Editor:
I read your article on 3rd District Congressional candidates to learn why you endorsed Bonoff. The reasons mentioned are not an endorsement of Bonoff, “But this is an endorsement of change and hope.”
I think the article title is misleading and offers poor support of why I should vote for Bonoff. If change is a guarantee of success, I would agree and while hope sounds great, it too is only that. Ask Minnesotans how they feel about change with the Affordable Care Act and what they’re paying for health care. Gov. Dayton clearly stated that many do not have access to affordable health care!
Why pick any candidate when you really have no solid reason?
A clearer title would be, “but nod goes to change.”

Kathy McClure
Plymouth

  • Frank

    Congress’s approval rating has never been lower thanks to the GOP’s determination to do-nothing but childishly say no to any new idea that doesn’t involve tax cuts for the wealthy. And Paulson has been lock-step with that agenda. And you want to give him
    another term?

    Bonoff is more than just hope, and the change she represents she’s demonstrated while in the state Senate. Just look at her track record, and you’ll see the work of a moderate legislator who isn’t afraid the reach across the aisle to get work done.

    If you want Congress to get things done, Bonoff is the clear choice. But if you want to keep a do-nothing Congress, by all means elect its champion.