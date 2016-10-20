Letter: Editorial misses the mark – Bonoff is not best choice

To the Editor:

I had to re-read your nutty Oct. 13 editorial endorsing Terri Bonoff for US Representative of Minnesota’s 3rd District. In every way, Erik Paulsen is clearly better qualified for the job, and has worked hard to earn his constituents’ vote. Your endorsement was unpersuasive to say the least and borderline inane. Take for example this senseless statement: “On the issue of gun violence, Bonoff said she would have the courage to “do something about it.”

But, that’s not what caused my bemusement. Your editorial perplexingly fails to mention how the candidates plan to address America’s ongoing addiction to spending and how they plan to counter Washington’s unabating efforts to grow the size of government. Despite notable advantages in their favor — not the least of which is historically low energy costs — eight years of Democratic leadership in Washington has generated soaring and unsustainable debt, withering regulation (see: Obamacare), scant job creation, and the slowest economic growth in nearly a century.

In the face of this stark reality you endorse a tax-and-spend candidate who actually wants to expand onerous programs such as Obamacare. The idea of the Bonoff zeal in support of a potential Clinton/Democratic party spending juggernaut is enough to warrant deep fear for the very fabric of our country. In your editorial you irresponsibly (or conveniently) ignore Bonoff’s one demonstrated skill set: she enjoys spending more money to grow bigger government.

John Baker

Eden Prairie