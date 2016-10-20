Opinion & Columns

Letter: Editorial misses the mark – Bonoff is not best choice

To the Editor:

I had to re-read your nutty Oct. 13 editorial endorsing Terri Bonoff for US Representative of Minnesota’s 3rd District. In every way, Erik Paulsen is clearly better qualified for the job, and has worked hard to earn his constituents’ vote. Your endorsement was unpersuasive to say the least and borderline inane. Take for example this senseless statement: “On the issue of gun violence, Bonoff said she would have the courage to “do something about it.”

But, that’s not what caused my bemusement. Your editorial perplexingly fails to mention how the candidates plan to address America’s ongoing addiction to spending and how they plan to counter Washington’s unabating efforts to grow the size of government. Despite notable advantages in their favor — not the least of which is historically low energy costs — eight years of Democratic leadership in Washington has generated soaring and unsustainable debt, withering regulation (see: Obamacare), scant job creation, and the slowest economic growth in nearly a century.

In the face of this stark reality you endorse a tax-and-spend candidate who actually wants to expand onerous programs such as Obamacare. The idea of the Bonoff zeal in support of a potential Clinton/Democratic party spending juggernaut is enough to warrant deep fear for the very fabric of our country. In your editorial you irresponsibly (or conveniently) ignore Bonoff’s one demonstrated skill set: she enjoys spending more money to grow bigger government.

John Baker

Eden Prairie

  • Frank

    I’d agree with you if I were living in your fantasy world. Unfortunately I’m dealing with the reality of what Erik Paulsen represents: dysfunctional government that benefits the few, abandons its responsibilities to govern, put ideology in front of patriotism, and simply lies about what it represents. The “tax-and-spend” line is a old as it is a fabrication. The debt we’re dealing with? It’s largely from two illegal and unfunded wars that were pushed upon Congress and the American public by resorting to lies about WMDs that were never found and a target that (Hussein/Iraq) that had absolutely nothing to do with 9/11.

    Oh, and what did the GOP do when confronted with the crisis of 2008? Bush et al simply washed their hands of it before he left office, and ever since the GOP has done zilch to try to do anything about the economy other than try to push tax cuts using the trickle-down myth that has never been proven even close to being effective.

    Erik Paulsen has absolutely no spine and simply follows his marching orders from Koch and Alec. He follows ideology only, and he certainly isn’t interested in representing anyone other than those who where their “R” on their sleeves.

    You’ve nothing to prove that Bonoff, who has been middle of the road, has harmed the business environment or engaged in anything like the irresponsible spending practices you so disingenuously assign to her. And Paulsen has nothing to show for it t all, having done nothing for all the years he’s been in office.

    You want another do-nothing Congressman who wastes your money by not doing his job, then vote for Paulsen. If you want someone who actually works across the aisle and represents the middle class, then your choice is clear.