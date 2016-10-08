Unscripted play helps Wayzata win 21-20 over Hopkins

Wayzata halfback RaKing Skelton-Wilson (15) tries to find running room Friday night as Hopkins linebacker Boye Mafe (8) fights off a blocker before making the tackle. Wayzata put together a scoring drive in the final minutes to win the West District football contest 21-20. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

After an entire night of scripted plays, it was an unscripted play that propelled the Wayzata Trojans to a 21-20 win in a West District football game Friday, Oct. 7, at Hopkins.

Facing a fourth-and-5 situation with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter, Wayzata senior quarterback Gavin Baumgartner was flushed out of the pocket and force to improvise. He didn’t know whether or not he could pick up a first down, but he did see sophomore halfback Alec Underhill trailing the play on his right.

Like an Oklahoma wishbone quarterback of the 1990s, Baumgartner made a perfect pitch to Underhill that led to a 12-yard gain and a key first down. Three plays later, Wayzata was in the end zone on Underhill’s 2-yard run, and then sophomore Reid Sanders kicked the winning extra point with 41 seconds showing on the scoreboard clock.

Hopkins advanced the ball to its own 45 yard line following Wayzata’s kickoff, but the game ended when Hopkins quarterback Morgan Holmes was sacked.

“Our offensive line was really locked in on that last drive,” said Baumgartner, who guided the 80-yard march to the end zone.

The pitch play to Underhill for the fourth-down conversion was “something that just kind of happened,” according to Baumgartner.

“I ran out of the pocket and was able to make a play,” he said. “It wasn’t anything we had ever practiced.”

“We needed something to keep the drive alive,” said Underhill.

Later on the final march, Baumgartner found wide receiver Sayvonn Hill for a 26-yard gain that put the ball on the Hopkins 2 yard line.

At that point, Underhill was hoping he would get the ball.

“I took the handoff and saw a hole open,” said the sophomore back. “We had practiced that play many times. I lowered my head and got in.”

It was a night for big plays on both sides.

Hopkins had taken the lead early in the fourth quarter on a 48-yard scoop-and-score play by junior linebacker Matthias Harris. That made the score 20-14 in Hopkins favor, but the conversion try failed.

The Royals had trailed Wayzata 14-7 at the half, but evened the score in the third quarter when Holmes found senior Malik Lofton on a 61-yard touchdown pass play and Yacob Yisehak added the extra point.

Wayzata had the better of the play in the first half, even though Hopkins scored first on a 62-yard run by sophomore Jadon Washington three minutes into the game.

The Trojans responded with a 43-yard touchdown on sophomore Sam Loven’s interception return. Baumgartner’s 35-yard touchdown pass to senior Brandon Bluford and Sanders’ extra point gave the Trojans their 7-point lead at intermission.

“It wasn’t artistic, but we beat a good football team tonight,” said Wayzata head coach Brad Anderson, whose team improved to 2-4. “We had a long way to go on that last drive [80 yards], and we hadn’t put together much before that, but we were able to drive down the field and score. We kept our composure and different guys made plays when they had to be made.”

Hopkins head coach John DenHartog, whose team slipped to 3-3 on the season, echoed Anderson’s thoughts.

“These are two evenly matched teams,” DenHartog observed. “Both teams made a lot of big plays. We put our defense in some tough spots, but they played really well.”

Hopkins defensive captain Boye Mafe said, “The game went down to the wire. As a team, I thought we stepped up and played a great game.”

Next for Hopkins is a West District game against Minnetonka at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Minnetonka’s Einer Anderson Stadium. Minnetonka stands 4-2 after losing 45-14 to Maple Grove Oct. 7.

“Minnetonka is a real good team, big and physical, with a quarterback [Garrett Olson], who’s a threat as a passer and as a runner,” said DenHartog.

Next for Wayzata is a West District game against Edina at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Wayzata High Stadium. Edina (3-3) is coming off 24-6 West District victory over Shakopee in a game played at Edina on Oct. 7.

“We needed the win over Hopkins as a spring board for the rest of the season,” said Wayzata’s Underhill.

A win over Edina would keep Wayzata’s drive toward a .500 regular-season record alive.

Contact John Sherman at [email protected]