Wayzata’s fast start doesn’t hold up in swim loss

Hornets down Trojans 98-86

Edina’s quest for the Lake Conference girls swimming and diving championship continued with a 98-86 victory over Wayzata Sept. 22 at Edina’s Art Downey Aquatic Center.

Coach Jeff Mace’s Hornets have the bye in Lake swimming Thursday, Sept. 29, while the other four schools will be in action with Eden Prairie traveling to Hopkins and Wayzata meeting Minnetonka at the Minnetonka Middle School East pool.

In beating defending Class AA champion Wayzata, the Hornets got off to a slow start. Wayzata took first places in the first three events before Edina was able to turn the tide.

Wayzata won the 200-yard medley relay with Carly Quast, Alyssa Marquette, Alexis Schaaf and Cindy Zhou swimming 1:48.00. Edina was second with Katie Murphy, Kelli McCarthy, Rachel Wittmer and Raime Jones. With both teams loading that relay, Wayzata took early momentum. Alyssa Marquette of the Wayzata High girls swimming and diving team is the winner in the 100-yard breaststroke during a 98-86 dual-meet loss to the Edina Hornets. She also helped the Trojans win the 200-yard medley relay. (Photo by Mark Trockman – trockstock.com)

Quast added to Wayzata’s lead with her win in the 200-yard freestyle. Her time was 1:54.79, and second-place Melinda Zhang of the Trojans swam 1:55.10. Sydney Olsen of Edina was third in 1:55.83.

Jordan McGinty of Wayzata won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:07.87. Edina took second and third places with McCarthy and Jones.

Rachel Wittmer scored Edina’s first victory of the meet, winning the 50-yard freestyle in 23.80. Schaaf from Wayzata was second in 24.41 and Edina’s Ashley Post took third in 24.72.

Ninth-grader Megan Phillip of Edina was the diving champion with Elly Morrison and Mara Gosch of Wayzata placing second and third.

Phillip scored 269.20 points.

Edina’s Wittmer scored her second individual win of the meet when she took the 100-yard butterfly in 57.30. Wayzata’s Schaaf made it a very close race, finishing second in 57.51. Sophie Clarkowski of Edina was third in 58.15.

The tight races continued in the 100 freestyle with Edina’s Jones winning in 52.41 and Wayzata’s McGinty placing second in 52.80. Third place went to Post from Edina.

Edina’s McCarthy, one of the state’s premier distance swimmers, coasted to victory in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:05.30. Second place went to Zhang from Wayzata and Nora Clarkowski from Edina was third.

Wittmer helped Edina take first place in the 200-yard freestyle relay. She led off and received strong support from her three teammates – Post, Olsen and Nora Clarkowski. The Hornets’ time was 1:37.43. Second in 1:38.46 was the Wayzata team of McGinty, Zhou, Zhang and Schaaf.

Wayzata’s Quast earned her third first place of the meet with a victory in the 100-yard backstroke. Her time was 56.46. Murphy from Edina was second and Tallulah Letscher from Wayzata placed third.

Marquette from Wayzata won the 100-yard breaststroke with Edina’s Caroline Sundal and Elena Ellie taking second and third. Marquette’s time was 1:09.52.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Wayzata won with the team of McGinty, Zhang, Tiffany Nguyen and Quast. Their time was 3:34.23. Edina swam exhibition in that relay, but had the best time of the day (3:32.44) with McCarthy, Jones, Post and Olsen.

