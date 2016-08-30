St. Louis Park police chief plans to retire

St. Louis Park Police Chief John Luse responds to an incident involving a lockdown at the St. Louis Park Byerly’s in 2015 amid a search for a suspect who had engaged in a shootout with St. Louis Park police. (Sun Sailor file photo by Seth Rowe)

St. Louis Park’s police chief since 1997 plans to step down at the end of the year.

Police Chief John Luse will retire from the department Dec. 31. He has worked for the St. Louis Park Police Department since 1977, the year he became a police officer in the city. He became a sergeant in 1991, before his promotion to police chief six years later.

Luse led a project team involved with designing the St. Louis Park Police Station, near City Hall, a statement from the city notes. The station was completed in 1993.

The statement adds that Luse worked to form partnerships with businesses, supported youth in city parks, programs and schools through his work with the Children First initiative and the Meadowbrook Collaborative, and supported other organizations like Cornerstone, Wayside House, the St. Louis Park Emergency Program and the St. Louis Park Rotary Club.

“Chief Luse’s leadership and service has been a gift to the community, to the police department and to me,” said St. Louis Park City Manager Tom Harmening. “The community-oriented policing model he championed almost 20 years ago has had a profound impact on the St. Louis Park Police Department and on the community.”

Harmening added, “I’m proud to say that I worked side-by-side with John, and he will be missed.”

The department’s community oriented policing philosophy is designed to build community partnership, create organizational transformation and promote a systematic approach to problem-solving, according to the city website, stlouispark.org.

Deputy Chief Kirk DiLorenzo has also announced he will retire. DiLorenzo became a St. Louis Park police officer in 1981 before becoming a sergeant, lieutenant and captain. He became the department’s deputy chief in 2006.

The city has sought an executive search firm to assist officials in hiring a new police chief. Internal and external candidates will be considered, according to the city’s statement. The city gave firms a deadline of Aug. 30 to submit proposals.

The person hired to become the new police chief will select a new deputy chief.

The city’s request for proposal states that the search firm hired will assist in hiring “a dynamic, multifaceted leader” to succeed a police chief who has served the community for nearly 40 years, nearly 19 of which were as police chief.

“We believe in the Community Oriented Policing (COP) philosophy and rely on the trust and partnership of the community in keeping St. Louis Park a safe place to live, work and visit,” the document states. “As you might imagine, our police department handles tens of thousands of requests for service each year. Our goal is to be as transparent as we can, while providing information in a format that is easy to understand.”

The department employs 55 sworn officers and 15 civilian personnel, including seven dispatchers.

The request for proposal specifies that the firm hired will need to evaluate the city’s unique needs based on financial condition, existing programs and organization to determine which areas of expertise candidates should have. The firm should seek input from the city manager, mayor, council, city management team, police department staff and “selected community input,” the document says.

“It is very important that input in this process is inclusive and includes the wide range of diversity and cultures that represent our city,” it states.

The search firm would also agree to develop a profile about the position to use in applicant recruitment and screening. The firm would recruit and recommend a diverse list of highly qualified candidates from within the department and outside it. The firm would narrow the candidate pool to between 10 and 20 candidates and work with the city manager to develop a list of candidates for the first round of interviews.

After the first round, interviews with the top three-to-five candidates would be arranged in consultation with the city manager.

The firm would check references and perform detailed background checks of finalists, including psychological assessments, criminal history and credit history.

“We expect to maintain a timeline that allows this process to move ahead in a timely manner,” the document states. “A successful outcome would be to have the position filled by a highly qualified leader on or before year end.”

